More than a year after playing his final game with the Mountaineers, Victor Scott II continues to make West Virginia University baseball history.

WVU’s single-season steals leader suited up for the MLB All-Star Futures Game Saturday night in Seattle as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week. Scott made history just by being selected and showing up to the ballpark for the game.

But anyone who has seen Scott play over the years knew he would do more than that. And he did.

Scott entered the game in the top of the fifth inning as a pinch hitter, and ripped a frozen rope into right-center field for a one-out single. The hit came on the second pitch of his at-bat. On the very next pitch, Scott took off for second and stole the bag with ease. A few pitches later, Scott was off and running again, this time stealing the third base bag with relative ease, thanks to another great jump.

In only a handful of pitches, Scott had entered the game, singled, and then stole two bases. That is vintage Victor Scott II.

The former Mountaineer centerfielder finished the day 1 for 2 at the plate. His base knock was one of five on the day for the NL Futures, which won the seven-inning all-star game 5-0.

Former MLB all-star Yonder Alonso, the game’s color commentator on Peacock, was pleased with Scott’s swing on his single. He was also in awe of the great jumps Scott got on both of his stolen bases.

“That’s not fun right there [for the defense],” Alonso said. “He had it stolen, basically, before the pitcher even threw to home plate.”

Before the game, Scott was part of the Make-A-Wish All-Star Welcome Reception put on by Major League Baseball and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also had the chance to meet and speak with former St. Louis Cardinals great Vince Coleman, who stole 754 bases during his MLB career.

Scott took to Twitter after the game, calling jogging toward the infield after the final out was recorded a “Super unreal moment.”