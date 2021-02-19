Sean McNeil and KK Deans join a can’t-miss episode of The Bob Huggins Show this week

The Mountaineers are set to head to the Lone Star state for round two with the Texas Longhorns. Before tip-off in Austin, catch up on a brand new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things WVU men’s and women’s hoops and the recent schedule changes for both programs.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins discuss the double-overtime loss at home against the Oklahoma Sooners. Coach Huggins touches on what went right and what went wrong in that matchup against Oklahoma. Coach Huggins and Tony also discuss facing No. 9 Texas for a second time this season, and what improvements need to be made before the Mountaineers enter Austin. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica recap the double-over loss at home against the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners. They take a look back at WVU women’s hoops one point loss against the Sooners, breaking their eleven-game win streak. They take a look at some awards that both WVU hoops teams have collected so far, including Big 12 Player of the Week nods for Deuce McBride and Sean McNeil, plus Mike Carey’s naming to the Naismith Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year Late-Season Watch List. Nick and Anjelica will also bring you their weekly keys to a WVU victory win on the road in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

WVU sharpshooter Sean McNeil drops by to discuss his contributions to this year’s Mountaineer hoops team including his high-scoring Texas Tech and Oklahoma games. McNeil also touches on how he and his team are focused for the rest of the season and looking forward to tournament play.

WVU women’s basketball sophomore Kirsten “KK” Deans also joins the program to look back at the Mountaineers’ eleven-game win streak that was recently broken due to a loss against the Oklahoma Sooners. Deans also touches on the mentality of closing out the season before tournament play and having Mike Carey as a coach.

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker will bring you your weekly WVU hoops breakdown. Bake will give you his keys to the Mountaineers pull off a bounce-back win on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also bring you a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. See what players and big plays The Wolfman will be breaking down this week.

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.