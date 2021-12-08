Sean McNeil returns to WVU hoops lineup

Gold and Blue Nation

WVU welcomes one of its two double-digit scorers back to its lineup

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil will return to the Mountaineers for the squad’s Dec. 8 clash with No. 15 UConn in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, the team has confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation.

McNeil missed WVU’s last matchup against Radford on Saturday as he dealt with a lower back injury. Coach Bob Huggins described his status as day-to-day in the lead-up to his team’s first ranked matchup of the season.

The return of McNeil is a welcome sight to WVU’s backcourt as the Kentuckyan is one of two Mountaineers to average double-digit points through the first eight games of the season, scoring at a rate of 12 points per game. In his absence, West Virginia’s offensive output was put on the shoulders of Taz Sherman, who leads the team at 21 points per game.

McNeil’s last appearance was on Nov. 30 in WVU’s win against Bellarmine. He scored 14 points to go along with a pair of assists and a rebound.

