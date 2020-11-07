Second half goal puts No. 3 TCU over No. 4 WVU; Mountaineers fall short of Big 12 title

A second-half goal from third-ranked TCU was for the Horned Frogs to hold off No. 3 West Virginia, officially solidifying TCU as the Big 12’s regular season champions after defeating the Mountaineers 1-0 in Fort Worth on Friday.

Grace Collins was the scorer for TCU, netting the goal after a spectacular solo effort to cut past the WVU back line and putting it in from a tough angle to the top of the net.

West Virginia got several chances on goal early, registering a trio of shots within the first ten minutes of the match. Throughout the first half, the Mountaineers put five shots on net, as opposed to three for TCU.

Soon after halftime, Collins struck — breaking the scoreless tie in the 51st minute.

From that point on, the Horned Frogs packed it in. West Virginia turned up the offensive aggression, but they struggled to get shots back on net. WVU forced TCU keeper Emily Alvarado to make just three saves, despite registering 12 total shots for the game. None of those saves came in the second half.

This is the Horned Frogs’ first title in program history, as they finish the shortened season with 25 points — four ahead of WVU’s 21. West Virginia finishes the season with a 7-2 record.

Both squads now set their eyes on the spring. The NCAA has approved a 48-team tournament, which will ultimately decide a national champion in May. West Virginia and TCU are both currently slated to qualify for the tournament.