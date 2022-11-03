Survive and advance.

West Virginia women’s soccer earned its spot in the Big 12 Tournament Final after upsetting top-seeded and 16th-ranked Texas 1-0 on Thursday. The Mountaineers return to the championship round for the first time since 2018.

Fifth-year striker Lauren Segalla gave the fourth-seeded Mountaineers the goal they needed in the 42nd minute when she fought through contact to score the game-winner. That was her fifth goal of the season, while Leah Sparacio recorded her goal contribution of the campaign with the assist.

Texas didn’t suffer from a lack of chances, however. The Longhorns kept goalkeeper Kayza Massey busy, sending five shots at her net throughout the contest. They especially had the ball in threatening areas in the second half and forced Massey to make three saves after halftime.

Despite the pressure, the Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year finished her eighth clean sheet of 2022.

WVU earned a double-revenge win over the Longhorns with the victory. The Mountaineers fell to then-No. 22 Texas by a goal exactly three weeks before their meeting in the Big 12 Tournament, forcing WVU to fight uphill for the remainder of the regular season.

Most of WVU’s players likely remember their clash in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament, however, when Texas advanced past the Mountaineers after a penalty shootout, effectively ending their season.

West Virginia awaits the result of Thursday night’s matchup between Oklahoma and No. 17 TCU. The Big 12 Tournament Final kicks off on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.