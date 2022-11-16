MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of 17 student-athletes for the 2024 season.

This year’s class is ranked No. 35 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the Mountaineers’ sixth consecutive top-40 class.

Joining the program in 2024 are: Spencer Barnett (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Andrew Callaway (Seaford, Delaware), Brody Dalton (Chapmanville, West Virginia), Connor Demko (Highland, Michigan), Joseph Fredericks (Chesapeake, Virginia), JJ Glasscock (Scottsville, Virginia), Armani Guzman (New York, New York), Aaron Jamison (Morgantown, West Virginia), Brodie Kresser (Jesup, Iowa), Tony Konopiots (Downers Grove, Illinois), Alex Marot (Johnston, Rhode Island), Chase Meyer (Lincolnton, North Carolina), Lincoln Pack (Mount Morris, Pennsylvania), Michael Perazza (Naples, Florida), Eric Servellon (Hopewell Junction, New York), Aidan Smith (Silver Spring, Maryland) and Luke Szepek (Colonie, New York).

“We’re very excited about this class,” Mazey said. “There are seven pitchers and 10 position players from 12 different states and filled with high-end competitors who have played at a very high level up to this point. We have a considerable number of players in this class that we anticipate will have an immediate impact on the field. Similar to recent classes, there is Major League talent coming to Morgantown.”

Spencer Barnett, INF, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (North Allegheny HS)

Spencer Barnett plays for coach Andrew Heck at North Allegheny High. He helped the Tigers win a WPIAL championship and finish as the PIAA runner-up as a sophomore and earned all-section status as a junior. Additionally, he was on the All-Tournament Team at the 2022 WWBA U-17 National Championship. Barnett is ranked as the No. 11 shortstop and No. 38 overall Pennsylvania prospect by Perfect Game. The son of Ken and Terri, Barnett is undecided on his major at WVU.

Andrew Callaway, LHP, Seaford, Delaware (Delmar HS)

Andrew Callaway attends Delmar High and is a member of coach Jordan Johnson’s baseball program. He earned all-state and all-conference status after finishing with an 8-2 record and 83 strikeouts in 58 innings of work on the mound. Perfect Game rates Callaway as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and No. 2 overall prospect in Delaware. The son of Darin and Nicole, Callaway plans to major in agriculture at WVU.

Brody Dalton, C/OF, Chapmanville, West Virginia (Chapmanville HS)

Brody Dalton attends Chapmanville High, where he plays baseball for coach Josh Rakes. A three-sport, standout athlete, he was an all-state and all-conference selection in baseball, football and basketball as a junior. On the diamond, he helped the Tigers to an 18-10 mark. Perfect Game ranks him as the No. 2 catcher and No. 5 overall prospect in West Virginia. The son of Derek and Angel, Dalton plans to enroll in general studies at West Virginia.

Connor Demko, LHP, Highland, Michigan (Lakeland HS)

Connor Demko plays for coach Brad Farquhar at Lakeland High. Last spring, he helped his team to a MHSAA district championship, its first since 2018, as well as a league title. Demko is ranked as the No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 40 overall prospect in Michigan by Perfect Game. The son of Rick and Theresa, Demko plans to major in sport management at WVU.

Joseph Fredericks, LHP, Chesapeake, Virginia (Pro5 Academy)

Joseph Fredericks plays for coach Mike Griffin at Pro5 Academy in Apex, North Carolina. Last spring, he was an all-region selection at Grassfield High, where he struck out 59 hitters over 29 innings. He also played on the Philadelphia Phillies Scout Team last summer. Fredericks is ranked as the No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 24 overall player in North Carolina by Perfect Game. The son of John and Anne, Fredericks plans to major in exercise science at WVU.

JJ Glasscock, RHP, Scottsville, Virginia (Fluvanna County HS)

John (JJ) Glasscock attends Fluvanna County High, where he plays for coach Joel Gray. Last season, he recorded 102 strikeouts with just seven earned runs in 52.2 innings. The all-district and All-Central Virginia selection has four no-hitters in his high-school career. Additionally, Glasscock participated in the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League. Ranked as the No. 5 right-handed pitcher and No. 15 overall player in Virginia by Perfect Game, Glasscock also was listed as the No. 363 overall prospect nationally by the entity. The son of John Sr. and Dawn, Glasscock plans to major in marketing at WVU.

Armani Guzman, INF, New York, New York (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School)

Armani Guzman plays for coach Clark Wright at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. He was an all-state performer last spring and has been placed on the all-conference team in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles finished 14-7-1 in 2022 and appeared in the NCISSA Semifinals. Guzman is a top-500 national recruit (No. 432), according to Perfect Game. The entity also ranks him as the No. 3 shortstop and No. 8 New York prospect. The son of Clara Torres, Guzman plans to major in sport management at WVU.

Aaron Jamison, OF, Morgantown, West Virginia (Morgantown HS)

Aaron Jamison plays at Morgantown High for coach Pat Sherald. An all-state and all-conference performer, Jamison led the state with 14 home runs as a junior. He was named the PBR and Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year last spring and was invited to play at East Coast Pro, one of the nation’s top amateur showcases. Additionally, he earned an invitation to the Team USA U-15 National Team tryouts earlier in his high-school career. Jamison is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state by PBR and Perfect Game. The son of John and Debbie, Jamison plans to major in finance at WVU.

Brodie Kresser, INF, Jesup, Iowa (Des Moines Area CC)

Brodie Kresser plays at Des Moines Area Community College for coach Nic Mishler. As a freshman, he hit .337 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 46 RBI for the Bears, who finished with a 36-22 mark. Prior to that, Kresser was a two-time all-conference selection at Jesup High. The son of Erik and Tine, Kresser plans to major in business at West Virginia.

Tony Konopiots, INF, Downers Grove, Illinois (Downers Grove North HS)

Tony Konopiots plays for coach Kyle Briscoe at Downers Grove North High. An all-conference player, he has served as a team captain since his sophomore campaign. Konopiots is rated as the No. 5 third baseman and No. 53 overall prospect in Illinois by Perfect Game. The son of Louis and Keri, he plans to enroll at WVU in general studies.

Alex Marot, INF, Johnston, Rhode Island (The Winchendon School)

Alex Marot plays at the Winchendon School for coach John Toffey. Last summer, he earned a spot at the 2022 Area Code Games, considered one of the top high school showcase events in the country, in San Diego, as well as the PBR Futures Game. Marot is ranked as the No. 1 third baseman and No. 4 overall prospect in Rhode Island by Perfect Game. The son of Michael and Kelly, Marot plans to major in business at West Virginia.

Chase Meyer, RHP, Lincolnton, North Carolina (Combine Academy)

Chase Meyer plays at the Combine Academy for coach Alex Speas. The three-time all-state pitcher has participated at a variety of high-level events, including the 2022 National Showcase and the 2020 PG All-American Games. Additionally, he was a member of the New York Mets Scout Team. Ranked as the No. 2 right-handed pitcher and No. 6 overall player in North Carolina, Perfect Game also lists Meyer as the No. 92 overall prospect nationally. The son of Leonard Meyer and Wendi Swann, Meyer plans to pursue sports medicine at WVU.

Lincoln Pack, UTL, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania (Waynesburg Central HS)

Lincoln Pack plays for coach Tom Ankrom at Waynesburg Central High. A three-time all-conference selection, he owns a .513 high-school batting average. He also was placed on the All-Tournament Team at the 2021 WWBA U-16 National Championships. Pack is ranked as the No. 4 third baseman and No. 47 overall prospect in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. The son of Clinton and Jamie, Pack plans to enroll at WVU in general studies.

Michael Perazza, OF, Naples, Florida (Community School of Naples)

Michael Perazza plays for coach Chad Ott at the Community School of Naples. He was a Class 3A Player of the Year finalist as a junior and has been included on two all-area teams in his high-school career. He hit .442 at the plate last spring, a year after finishing with a .390 average as a sophomore. Perazza also has been included on All-Tournament Teams at various WWBA events, including the 2022 U-17 National Championship and 2021 World Championship. The son of Mike and Keri, Perazza plans to major in business at West Virginia.

Eric Servellon, RHP, Hopewell Junction, New York (Arlington HS)

Eric Servellon plays at Arlington High for coach John Biasotti. Last spring, he was named his conference’s pitcher of the year to go along with all-section, county and league honors. Additionally, he appeared on the Poughkeepsie Journal First Team in each of the last two seasons. Servellon ranks as the No. 12 right-handed pitcher and No. 34 overall prospect in New York by Perfect Game. The son of Antonio and Michele, Servellon plans to major in physical education at WVU.

Aidan Smith, RHP, Silver Spring, Maryland (Our Lady of Good Counsel)

Aidan Smith plays for coach Steve Balance at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Ranked as a top-10 player by PBR Maryland, Smith is ranked as the No. 5 right-handed pitcher and No. 16 overall player in Maryland by Perfect Game. In 2020, he was placed on the All-Tournament Team at the WWBA U-15 National Championship. The son of Dionne Smith, he plans to major in sport management at WVU.

Luke Szepek, C, Colonie, New York (Christian Brothers Academy)

Luke Szepek plays at Christian Brothers Academy for coach Casey O’Connor. As a sophomore, he helped his team to a Section 2 championship while earning All-Times Union honors. A year later, he was a part of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic and was on the All-Tournament Team at the 2022 WWBA U-16 National Championship. Szepek is rated as the No. 4 catcher and No. 28 overall prospect in New York by Perfect. The son of Pina Szepek, he plans to enroll at WVU in either sport management or business.