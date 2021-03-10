Shane Lyons named Athletics Director of the Year by NACDA

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) has named West Virginia’s Shane Lyons one of four winners of the 2021 Athletics Director of the Year Award.

The Athletics Director of the Year (ADOY) Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, the campuses of their University and their surrounding communities.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the past year has brought major obstacles to Universities and their athletics programs. Lyons played a major role in not only guiding WVU athletics through the pandemic, but he also made a major impact on athletics nationwide.

Lyons has been applauded across the country for his work as chairman of the Football Oversight Committee and has been credited as one of the main figures in getting the 2020 college football season underway and completed. Additionally, his work on the NCAA’s Division I Council has helped bring reform for student-athletes affected by the pandemic and shaped the future direction for college athletics.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award, and I share it with all the hard-working people who make our athletics department so special,” Lyons said. “I cannot thank my family and our University administration enough for their support. It is truly an honor to be a part of President Gee’s leadership team and to be the Director of Athletics at West Virginia University.”

Lyons, who is in his seventh year at West Virginia, has always had a crystal-clear vision for his alma mater. It’s a vision that focuses on the betterment of more than 500 student-athletes and the day-to-day needs that will help them succeed in the classroom and in competition.

While the Athletics Director of the Year Award brings additional national exposure to WVU and yet another accomplishment for Lyons, he continues to stay focused on his committee work nationally and improving all aspects of Mountaineer athletics. From academics, nutrition, training, medical advancements, competitiveness and facility improvements, Lyons has already left many accomplishments in his rearview mirror.

He is WVU’s first-ever recipient of the ADOY award and will be honored at the NACDA national convention on July 27-28. Also named as winners, along with Lyons in the Football Bowl Subdivision category, are Matt Hogue (Coastal Carolina), Tom Holmoe (BYU) and Rob Mullens (Oregon).

“As we reflect upon all that has happened in our industry and in our world over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to honor the dedication and passion that NACDA athletics directors have for their student-athletes, institutions and campus communities,” Bob Vecchione, NACDA Chief Executive Officer said. “We applaud the efforts of the men and women across the country who have served as a source of inspiration and strength in leading their department through this unprecedented time.”