Reaction to West Virginia’s loss to K-State – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers were soundly defeated by No. 15 Kansas State on Senior Day. They're now guaranteed to finish with a losing record for the third time in the last four years. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to what they saw, and share their thoughts on some breaking news that unfolded before the game.

Former West Virginia University director of athletics Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama, according to a release from the Crimson Tide.

Lyons, who recently parted ways with West Virginia following an eight-year stint as AD, heads back to Tuscaloosa, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.

In his new position with Alabama, he will also hold the title as Chief Operating Officer.

“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” said Alabama AD Greg Byrne in the release. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”

Among other accolades he has garnered over his career, Lyons was named 2021 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year.

The search continues to find Lyons’ replacement at West Virginia. Rob Alsop, who is serving as the University’s interim director of athletics, recently detailed the steps in West Virginia’s search. Alsop stated that WVU is aiming to have a new AD in place within three to four weeks of parting ways with Lyons on Nov. 14.

During his eight years at WVU, Lyons’ built a legacy on improving the athletic department’s facilities. Alsop stated last week that WVU is looking for a candidate to continue to build on West Virginia’s brand and tradition, among other things.