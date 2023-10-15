Taz Sherman has put together a pair of monster games this month in Finland.

The former Mountaineer guard led Kobrat to a 100-69 victory on Friday night with 30 points in 32 minutes of action. Sherman went 4-for-7 from the field, made five three-pointers and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds, five assists and one steal.

That performance came just two games after he dropped 43 points in a win. He went 6-for-9 from the floor and nailed seven of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He only missed one of 11 free throw attempts, as well.

In four games with Kobrat, Sherman has reached double-figure scoring three times. He added a dozen points in game two of the young season. He is currently averaging 32.5 minutes, 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Sherman is currently playing in the Korrisliga, the top league in Finland. He spent the winter of the 2022-23 season playing with Budapest Honved in the top league in Hungary.

He averaged 17.7 points per game in his final season in Morgantown.