The Mountaineers look to snap another skid, while TCU wants its first win at the Coli'

The final season for WVU’s seven seniors hasn’t quite gone as they had hoped, but they get the chance to end the season on a high note when they host TCU in the Mountaineers’ regular season finale. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14 Big 12) and the Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9) are familiar with each other, having played less than two weeks prior to Saturday’s matchup. Things didn’t work out well for the visiting WVU squad, who fell to TCU 77-66 in a rescheduled clash.

West Virginia might be looking for a revenge win, but more importantly, it simply wants a win. The Mountaineers enter Saturday on a seven-game losing skid and half lost 14 of their last 15.

TCU, the top rebounding team in the Big 12, heads to Morgantown having won three of their last five games. The Horned Frogs sit in the fifth spot in the league as the conference tournament bracket starts to take shape, and with a win, they would lock themselves in.

WVU, on the other hand, is already locked into the bottom seed, and awaits the result of Saturday’s clash between Oklahoma and Kansas State to see its first opponent in the Big 12 Tournament.

Here are the biggest storylines heading into WVU’s last game of the regular season:

Taz and the vets bid adieu

WVU guard Taz Sherman has had a tough final season with the Mountaineers. At 18.1 points per game, he tops West Virginia in the scoring column, but it hasn’t been easy to keep his numbers high.

“It’s been a roller-coaster, you know,” Sherman said. “Obviously, this is not the year that we though we was going to have. We’re way better than the record that shows….It was difficult this year, I don’t think I’ve missed this many games since I’ve been here.

Sherman has fought through a sprained ankle, COVID-19, the after-effects of COVID-19 and a concussion — all since the beginning of the season in November. In total, he missed three games, but he stayed on top as WVU’s leader, and currently sits as the No. 2 scorer in the league.

“He’s just had like one thing after another,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. It’s…sad to see a guy who put the time in and effort in that he has and he hasn’t been able to play for his fullest.”

Sherman has been a symbol for the seven seniors that will walk during Saturday’s Senior Day festivities. A JUCO product, he didn’t even know if he’d play college basketball after he finished his high school career. But like many of his teammates, like fellow JUCO product Sean McNeil or transfer forward Gabe Osabuohien, he stuck it out.

Osabuohien and Sherman, are two of five fifth-year seniors that will walk, along with Pauly Paulicap, Dimon Carrigan and Malik Curry, while McNeil will walk as a senior with Keddy Johnson, another JUCO addition.

Scouting the Horned Frogs

TCU has never been considered a basketball powerhouse of the Big 12, but Jamie Dixon has clawed the Frogs into contention since taking the coaching job in 2016.

This year is no different. After losing some of his top performers in the offseason to the transfer portal, Dixon turned his attention right back to it and snagged some of the top available talent. Luckily for him, it wasn’t hard to build a team, as he already had guard Mike Miles Jr., who earned All-Big 12 honors as a freshman.

What Dixon now has is the top rebounding team in the Big 12, and it is primed for its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

“They’re good. They’re really good,” Huggins said. “They took it to Kansas [at home on March 1], and they had a chance to win last night [at Kansas]. I think Jamie’s done a great job, he’s got a heck of a team.”

The Horned Frogs already took one win from WVU, and they only needed to make four three-pointers to do it. Behind five double-digit scorers, TCU turned a one-point halftime lead into a 10-point home victory, with the help of a plus-18 margin on the glass.

On Saturday, TCU will hunt for its first-ever win at the WVU Coliseum.

TCU at West Virginia game information

West Virginia’s regular season finale against TCU is set for 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum, and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Saturday, as always, starts on Nexstar stations across West Virginia with an all-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET. That is followed by Mountaineer GameDay, the most fun pregame show in West Virginia, which goes live at 10 a.m. ET.