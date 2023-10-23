MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced kick times and television network partners for the Week 10 games on Saturday, Nov. 4.

A six-day window has been designated for West Virginia’s home game against BYU. That means the kickoff time and television partner will likely be announced on Sunday, following Week 9 action across the conference.

This will be the first in-conference meeting between the Mountaineers and Cougars, though they have met on the gridiron once before. The only other matchup between the two teams came at a neutral site in 2016. WVU won 35-32 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

That game will also be the day West Virginia University honors WVU Sports Hall of Famer Chuck Howley by retiring his number 66 jersey.

This week, West Virginia is on the road at UCF for the first in-conference meeting with the Knights. That game kicks off at noon ET, and will be televised on FS1.