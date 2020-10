Six-day window in effect for WVU football game vs. Texas

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 26, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 7 Big 12 Conference football game against Texas at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. The game time and television network will be announced after the games of Oct. 31.

This Saturday, WVU faces No. 16 Kansas State at noon ET at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Tickets are available for the K-State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) home games online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.

Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com Seat Map.