Junior libero Skye Stokes of the WVU volleyball team earned her first league honor, as she was announced as the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Stokes set her career high in digs (31) and assists (9) in the Mountaineers’ conference opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 24. Her 31 digs also set a season-high for the conference.

“Skye had a great match for us,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “With her defense, she gave us a lot of opportunities and chances to win.”

In addition to her career highs, Stokes played in all five sets and tallied one service ace. Through 13 matches, the Chester, West Virginia, native sits seventh in the Big 12 in digs per set with 3.62.

WVU’s last Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor came when fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell earned the award on Sept. 28, 2021.

The Mountaineers (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a match against TCU on Sept. 29. Thursday’s match will begin at 7 p.m. ET in the TCU Student Recreation Center. Live streams and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.



