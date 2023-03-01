MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Madisen Smith closed out her career at the WVU Coliseum by scoring 22 points and lifting her Mountaineer women’s hoops squad over Oklahoma State 71-67 on Wednesday.

WVU earned an indispensable win over the Cowgirls after falling to them on the road in February. The Mountaineers are one game behind Baylor and OSU for the third spot in the Big 12 standings.

“That’s a really important battle that we were able to come out on top of,” said WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “I thought our resilience, our toughness in that second half was some of the best that we’ve seen all year.”

OSU coach Jacie Hoyt diagnosed her team’s loss as a lack of urgency on the Cowgirls’ part, starting from the opening tip. WVU enjoyed a 7-point run at the outset, forcing Hoyt to burn a timeout 87 seconds into the game.

The Cowgirls stormed back and answered with an 8-0 run of their own to take an early lead. By halftime, they had taken some control of the game and led the Mountaineers by six at the break.

Smith and guard JJ Quinerly then proceeded to take the game over in the third quarter. The duo led WVU on an 11-point run to open the second half, combining to score nine of those points to give WVU the lead in just two-and-a-half minutes.

Oklahoma State never led for the rest of the game, but it did get close as the Cowgirls heated up in the closing minutes. That comeback bid was nixed by strong foul shooting from the Mountaineers and was aided by a technical foul assessed to Hoyt in the fourth quarter.

Hoyt was perplexed by the call, as she insisted that she was simply hyping her team up on the bench.

“I never got an explanation for that call…I think it’s embarrassing for that to happen in a competitive game where two teams are fighting for something that really, really matters this time of the year,” Hoyt said. “You know, I’m a fiery coach and I coach with passion and whether you’re a player or a coach, I think you should not be penalized for that. I think that we’ve gotten soft.”

Quinerly and Smith combined for 37 of West Virginia’s points, 25 of which came after halftime. They were two of WVU’s three double-digit scorers as Isis Beh continued her strong play late in the season with 10 points.

Lexy Keys led OSU with 13 points, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers to keep the Cowgirls in the game in the third quarter.

WVU’s 18th win of the season is crucial for its postseason resume as it sits squarely on the bubble. The Mountaineers have one more shot to improve their standing on Saturday when they travel to face Baylor.