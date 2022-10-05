West Virginia’s Madisen Smith (30) brings the ball up the court in transition against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo Sam Coniglio)

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. The Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor is the first of each player’s career.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Quinerly became the fourth Mountaineer to be named to the league’s All-Freshman Team in 2022, joining Bria Holmes (2013), Tynice Martin (2016) and Madisen Smith (2019). During her inaugural campaign, she averaged 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Last year, Quinerly was one of four Mountaineers to play in all 30 games, earning 12 starts. Additionally, Quinerly racked up a team-high 68 steals a season ago, the most by a Mountaineer freshman since Maria Tchobanova tallied 74 during the 1995-96 season.

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Smith earned honorable-mention status on the 2022 All-Big 12 Team, marking her first selection to the league’s postseason team since she was selected to the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team in 2019.

In her career, Smith has played in 112 games, including a team-best 107 starts. During her first four seasons at WVU, she has amassed 885 points, 429 assists, 255 rebounds and 125 steals. She also has finished in double figures 37 times.

In all-time program history, Smith is No. 10 in assists and is tied for No. 10 in starts. Additionally, she ranks in the top 15 in program history in minutes played and is the only Mountaineer with multiple 50-minute games in their career.

Last season, Smith has averaged 9.1 points, 1.1 steals and a team-best 4.3 assists per game. Additionally, she tallied 14 double-figure games and WVU in scoring 11 times in 2021-22.