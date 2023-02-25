MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Madisen Smith scored 20 points on her Senior Night to help West Virginia hold off Kansas State and take a 67-58 victory at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday.

Smith walked the carpet for the second time, this time as a fifth-year senior as her most productive season as a Mountaineer comes to a close. Her departure is a welcome sight to Big 12 coaches, especially Jeff Mittie, who facetiously expressed his excitement after the game.

“Thank God,” he joked. “I love her, but I’m tired of seeing her. I should have sent her a card.”

WVU build as much as a 19-point lead in the first half and was ahead by 13 after two quarters. The Wildcats clawed back in the third period, however, mustering a 15-point run at one point to get within two possessions heading into the fourth quarter.

47 seconds into the final period, Jaelyn Glenn hit a 3-pointer to tie the game up.

“We couldn’t get the ball in the lane consistently enough…and when we did get it there, and we had some stretches where we did get it there, then we didn’t make some of those shots,” said WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Jayla Hemingway seemed to stop the bleeding with a 3-pointer of her own to break the knot and spark a 15-2 run to give WVU an insurmountable lead. Hemingway added 13 points to the winning effort and grabbed five rebounds in the win.

“I just wanted to give us a little bit of wiggle room, just trying to keep the energy up,” Hemingway said. “I think that’s a big factor that helps us get going, just having high energy.”

In the first half, that high energy was spent on the defensive end as the Mountaineers forced 14 turnovers from Kansas State. They turned that into 15 points on offense.

WVU’s defense also stifled leading scorer Gabby Gregory. The senior guard, who averaged 19.4 points per game before Saturday, was held to nine against the Mountaineers. She also logged eight takeaways.

Serena Sundell led K-State with 21 points and shot 9 of 12 from the field. She also dished four assists and grabbed four rebounds.

West Virginia earns a crucial win before entering its final two-game stretch of the season, starting with a home clash against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.