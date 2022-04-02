Pitchers who go at least five innings. That is what Randy Mazey is searching for. As conference play begins, that’s the area that concerns the skipper the most.

WVU’s hot bats and aggressiveness on the base paths have led to double digits on the year, but its inconsistent pitching has kept it from adding even more to that total.

Mazey has made changes to the rotation a number of times, but the one thing that seems written in permeant ink is Ben Hampton as the Saturday starter. The sophomore lefty is only pitcher thus far who has consistently seen five-plus innings. He went seven in his last two appearances.

“Early in the year coach Mazey told me my job was to go out there and eat up innings every Saturday for us, so I’ve been going out there trying to throw strikes. The defense has just been incredible every time we go out so that’s helped me go far into games,” Hampton said in an exclusive interview for the WVU Coaches Show.

His 37 innings of work are the most on the staff. He’s allowed 7 hits, 11 earned runs and stuck out a team-high 39 batters over that span. He finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts vs. Kent State in his first appearance of the season.

In 2021, he totaled 47 Ks through 54 innings. Even though he was in a starting role as a freshman, Hampton said the biggest change he’s made in year two is learning how to use his pitches.

“Especially in high school and freshman year (of college), you are just trying to beat guys,” Hampton said. “I don’t quite have velocity that is going to beat them and I’ve learned that when you get in bigger situations you need to command your fastball and off-speeds better and that’s where you let your defense play, get double plays for you, and get you out of innings.”

The WVU pitching staff is mostly made up of younger players and newcomers with experience elsewhere. Freshman Michael Kilker was the Friday starter for the last two weeks. Junior righty Jacob Watters held the role on Sundays and made the switch to Friday this weekend at TCU.

Before that contest even happened, Hampton said: “Adding Watters to the rotation is going to be huge for us. I think that is going to take us to a whole other jump.”

Sophomore LHP Ben Hampton told me on Wednesday adding Jacob Watters to the rotation "is going to be huge" for #WVU.



A few days later, Watters is backing up the words of his teammate as he's hit a career-high 8 strikeouts in 6 innings. — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) April 2, 2022

Watters backed up his teammate’s statement as he tied his career-high with eight strikeouts through six innings in the series opener at TCU.

Sophomore Carlson Reed and freshman Chris Sleeper have each made four starts and fifth-year player Zach Bravo is the only other player with multiple starts (3) under his belt.

Coach Mazey said the TCU series will be decided by starting pitching. Hampton, 4-1, looks to play his part this afternoon as he takes the mound for game two. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.