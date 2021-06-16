Sporting News names Doege one of top 25 quarterbacks in the country

Jarret Doege has eyes on him ahead of 2021.

Sporting News’s Bill Bender named West Virginia’s starting signal caller in its top 25 quarterbacks in college football ahead of the 2021 season, slotting him in at No. 24.

“Doege ranked 16th in the FBS with 2,587 yards, and the Bowling Green transfer returns for one more year in [Neal] Brown’s offense with the Mountaineers,” Bender wrote. “Doege has maintained a consistent completion percentage at both stops, and he has one last chance to lead a run in the Big 12.”

Doege was one of four quarterbacks from the Big 12 Conference on the list. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was put at No. 20, while Brock Purdy from Iowa State made the top ten at No. 10. Oklahoma redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler topped the list.

The Lubbock, Texas native started all 10 games for the Mountaineers in 2020, helping lead them to a 6-3 regular season record. He finished the season with the second-highest passing average in the Big 12, putting up 258.7 yards per game, with 14 total touchdowns on the season.

Doege got the start with the Gold squad, which was mostly comprised of returning offensive starters, in this year’s Gold-Blue Spring game. He went 10-for-14 for 79 yards in the game for a 118.8 rating.