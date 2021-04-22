Spring football and soccer this week on the WVU Coaches Show

We’re talking football and fùtbol coming up this weekend on the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on WVU sports including a preview for the upcoming Gold-Blue Spring Game and the Women’s College Cup.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer to breakdown WVU women’s soccer earning the No. 5 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. WVU baseball fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 2-1 series at Monongalia County Ballpark, Nick and Anjelica will break that series down coming up this weekend. They will also preview WVU golf heading to Hutchison, Kansas for the Big 12 Golf Championships from April 26-28. Former WVU women’s basketball sharpshooter Kysre Gondrezick made headlines last week being selected the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft. Gondrezick becomes the highest selected Mountaineer in draft history.

WVU football head coach Neal Brown joins the program to discuss his team’s spring outing. Coach Brown discusses which players have made improvements throughout the off-season into the spring season. Coach Brown will also bring you his keys to the spring game in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

WVU football offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker will join the program to give you a breakdown of his squad during the spring season. Parker will discuss who has made huge improvements from the 2020 season and playing with a “chip on the shoulder” mentality.

Back again this week on the WVU Coaches Show is WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown joins to give her thoughts on the upcoming College Cup. Coach Izzo-Brown discusses the bracket for the tournament and their potential matchup with either Rice or Furman coming up on May 1 in the second round of the tournament.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to give you a little history lesson on the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.