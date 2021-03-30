Stahl named National Player of the Week by United Soccer Coaches

Junior forward Alina Stahl of the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s National Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Stahl scored the game-winning goal in the 47th minute in the Mountaineers’ 3-2 win over then-No. 5 Duke on March 27, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native also tallied an assist in the win, finishing the day with three total points. Stahl registered three shots against the Blue Devils, including two on goal.

With the victory, WVU has now defeated a top-10 opponent in 15 of the last 16 seasons.

Stahl, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, becomes the first Mountaineer to earn the national recognition since Frances Silva on Oct. 8, 2013. Stahl also has been recently named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Women’s Team of the Week and CollegeSoccerNews.com’s Women’s National Team of the Week.

The All-Big 12 First Team selection has totaled 14 points (6 G, 2 A) in 2020-21, and she leads the squad with 26 shots and 16 shots on goal in 750 minutes played. Of note, Stahl has scored three goals in WVU’s two spring, regular-season matches this season.

The Mountaineers return to action for their second consecutive top-10 matchup on Saturday, April 3, against No. 10/3 Virginia. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is set for 2 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.