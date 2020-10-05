Stills named Big 12 co-defensive player of the week

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

For the second-straight year, WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills was no stranger to Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer.

Stills finished with a game-high 2.5 sacks and a career-high 3.5 TFLS in the double-overtime win over Baylor on Saturday. That performance earned the Fairmont native the Big 12 Conference’s co-defensive player of the week nod. He shares the honor with TCU’s La’Kendrink Van Zandt who had 7 tackles, 1 interception and 1 TFL in an upset victory at Texas.

#WVU's Darius Stills has been named the co-#Big12 defensive player of the week.



2.5 sacks + 3.5 TFLS in the double OT win over Baylor.



(📷: Ben Queen, USA Today Sports) pic.twitter.com/Tm7GPzYpTq — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) October 5, 2020

After a less than impressive outing in week one, the redshirt senior has seven total tackles, 4.5 TFLS for 22 yards to go along with 2.5 sacks for 17 yards.

Stills and the Mountaineers have extra time to prepare for the Jayhawks as it is an open week. WVU will return to the grid iron on Oct. 17 to host Kansas. That game has been announced as a noon kick and will be televised on FS1. It will also be the first home game that fan attendance is allowed. Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity.