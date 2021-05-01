Stills signs with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent

Consensus All-American Darius Stills did not hear his name called in 2021 NFL Draft, but he did find a home in the league. The Fairmont native has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

The defensive lineman played in 43 games over four seasons in Gold and Blue. During his career, the Stills amassed 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and one interception. Most of that production came over his final two seasons with the program.

As a junior, he tallied 47 tackles, including 28 solo stops, 14.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and blocked a field goal. In 2020, Stills contributed 25 tackles, 7.5 TFLS, 3.5 sacks and snagged his first career inception. His senior campaign earned him the title of the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Stills joins a strong representation of West Virginia’s defense in Las Vegas. Safety Karl Joseph, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski are also on the Raiders’ roster.

Tony Fields was the lone Mountaineer selected in this year’s draft. He was the No. 153 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.