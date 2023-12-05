MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When No. 5 West Virginia (17-2-4) goes through its practice and walk-through Thursday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, Dan Stratford will be conducting the first practice at the College Cup in WVU men’s soccer history.

A day later, his team will take the field inside Lynn Family Stadium to play the program’s first-ever College Cup match. Ninety minutes of what figures to be intense, highly competitive, and well-played soccer separates the Mountaineer men from doing something that only the 2016 WVU women have done on the pitch before in school history: play for a national championship.

“It’s a special feeling, obviously, as an alum of the program. It means that little bit more to see the growth of the program, to see where it’s come in 20 years,” Stratford said Monday. “Now that we’re here, I really hope we can enjoy ourselves and be incredibly fearless going to the Final Four.”

West Virginia is not alone. Oregon State, situated on the other side of the bracket and featured in the second of two national semifinal games Friday night, is making its first Men’s College Cup appearance, too.

Not only is the stage unfamiliar to Stratford’s Young Lads, as they are affectionately called, but the venue and the opponent (No. 9 Clemson) are, as well.

Despite that, WVU isn’t looking for any outside help as it embarks on its maiden Final Four voyage.

The Mountaineers are well-equipped to scout the high-scoring Tigers. Neither team has played at Lynn Family Stadium, at least in recent history. Though, Stratford did send some pictures of the College Cup venue to his players so they could start to get familiar with the stadium they will be playing in. (In addition to sending those pictures, he also reminded them the expectation is to be there “for a very long weekend.” In other words, play two games, not one.)

Clemson (13-3-5), however, has played on this stage before. The Tigers were national champions in 2021 and are making their 10th appearance at the Men’s College Cup.

While West Virginia, as a program, has never appeared on this stage before, Stratford has plenty of experience leading teams to the promised land.

“There’s other experiences that I have had within the Divison II level that allow me to be fortunate enough to have been familiar with this type of platform or stage, for now, the sixth time,” he said. “We did this five times at Charleston in the six years I was there as an assistant and head coach.”

Stratford captured two Division II National Championships while in charge at the University of Charleston in the West Virginia state capital. He was a two-time Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year, and was a two-time United Soccer Coaches Division II Coaching Staff of the Year winner.

Stratford and the Golden Eagles advanced to at least the Sweet 16 every year he was with the program, and played for a national title four times.

With his experience in guiding teams to this stage of the soccer season, Stratford feels success lies not in obsessing over the setting or the opponent, but on the men who brought the team to this point.

“It’s more the way you manage your players. The occasion, regardless of the size of the stadium, or the field or different things like that, it’s the occasion, it’s the event, it’s the way that you manage the individuals and the group,” added Stratford. “Do they need any motivation or excitement? Do they need a calming voice in the room? We’ll need to make sure we really get our finger on the pulse of how the players are feeling and react accordingly to put them in the best possible place to go out and really enjoy it, really enjoy and embrace what Friday’s going to bring against Clemson.”

West Virginia and Clemson will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The winner of that match will face the winner of the other semifinal match between No. 2 Notre Dame and Oregon State in the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.