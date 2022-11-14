MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Big 12 Conference honored a pair of West Virginia football players on Monday after the Mountaineers pulled off their historic win over Oklahoma.

WVU quarterback Garrett Greene was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after taking over the offense and leading the team to a win, while punter Oliver Straw picked up the league’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Straw, a true freshman, earned his second career conference nod from the Big 12.

Greene ran in two touchdowns and threw for another after entering the game in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore provided a clear spark to WVU’s offense, extending drives and helping the Mountaineers score 10 unanswered points for the team’s first win over the Sooners since 2008.

Straw earned his second spot on the list after kicking six punts for 263 yards, averaging 43.83 yards per punt, the second-best total of his short career. Four of his punts landed inside the 20 and two inside the 10, including a laser than was downed at the Sooners’ four yard line.

West Virginia hosts No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday for its final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET after the team’s pregame Senior Day ceremony.