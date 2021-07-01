Suns, Jevon Carter heading to NBA Finals

Jevon Carter and the Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals after coasting past the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, 130-103.

Phoenix got a big push from point guard Chris Paul, who led the game with 41 points and added eight assists. The Suns were in the driver’s seat for most of the game, maintaining a double-digit lead for the bulk of the second half.

Carter has played sparing minutes in the playoffs, but he did make an appearance in the deciding contest for two minutes. He logged his first two points of the series when he sunk an 18-foot jumper in the final minute of play.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year in college has become a favorite among Suns fans and pundits in his two years with the club. Carter received attention in training camp for setting a high ceiling for the Suns in December’s training camp, declaring the team could “realistically” be “champions.”

As the Suns inched closer and closer to realizing that prediction, Carter kept eyes on him — even as the arenas emptied. He has been spotted multiple times after games getting extra shots up, either by himself or with some teammates.

Jevon Carter, Frank Kaminsky and Langston Galloway are running through shooting drills postgame. pic.twitter.com/nbj7fy9cEb — Cody Cunningham (@Cody_Cunningham) June 25, 2021

The Phoenix win helps Carter make WVU men’s basketball history. He will be the first Mountaineer on an NBA Finals team since Jerome Anderson made it with the Boston Celtics in 1976. Ironically, his Celtics took down the Phoenix Suns in six games, while Anderson averaged one minute and two points per game in the series off the bench.

Phoenix awaits the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals, which is currently knotted between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks at two wins apiece. Game 6 is set to tip off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT in Atlanta.