#TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The early signing period has officially begun as the top prospects in high school football begin to solidify the next step in their careers.

Neal Brown and his staff are in Morgantown hoping to bring in another strong class like last year, eyeing up to 19 new spots for recruits. For a full primer on this year’s National Signing Day, click here.

Stop back here for updates as the letters-of-intent roll in.

Wyatt Milum — OL — Kenova, WV

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 280
  • High School: Spring Valley
  • WV rank: 1
  • Position rank: 12 (ESPN), 15 (247Sports), 20 (Rivals),
  • Caliber: 4 stars

Andrew Wilson-Lamp — DB — Massillon, OH

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 180
  • High School: Massillon Washington
  • OH rank: 15 (247Sports and Rivals), 44 (ESPN)
  • Position rank: 13 (Rivals), 15 (247Sports), 177 (ESPN)
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories