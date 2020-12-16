TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day

The early signing period has officially begun as the top prospects in high school football begin to solidify the next step in their careers.

Neal Brown and his staff are in Morgantown hoping to bring in another strong class like last year, eyeing up to 19 new spots for recruits. For a full primer on this year’s National Signing Day, click here.

Stop back here for updates as the letters-of-intent roll in.

Wyatt Milum — OL — Kenova, WV

Height: 6-7

Weight: 280

High School: Spring Valley

WV rank: 1

Position rank: 12 (ESPN), 15 (247Sports), 20 (Rivals),

Caliber: 4 stars

Andrew Wilson-Lamp — DB — Massillon, OH