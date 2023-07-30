A new chapter has opened in Tavon Austin’s professional football journey.

The XFL’s Houston Roughnecks have added the former WVU star to their roster as they claimed his player rights over the weekend.

The wide receiver was a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 8 overall by the St. Louis Rams and remained in the league for nine seasons. Last year, Austin, a WVU Sports Hall of Famer, joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad but did not see the field.

Austin was a two-time All-American at WVU and he set numerous program records. A few weeks ago, Austin was catching passes from former Mountaineer teammate and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

In a video posted to Twitter of the workout, Austin shows he still has the same speed and talent that got him to the next level.