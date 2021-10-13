Taz Sherman earns Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention

Taz Sherman is the lone Mountaineer to get a nod this fall from the Big 12 as the league unveiled its preseason honors on Wednesday.

Sherman, the top returning scorer for WVU men’s hoops for the 2021-22 campaign, was given a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention by the conference. The Missouri City, Texas native follows Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, who were each given preseason honors from the league ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sherman was one of three double-digit scorers on the Mountaineers’ roster in 2020-21, notching 13.4 points per game in 38 appearances, including six starts. He was a key piece to West Virginia’s resurgence from behind the three-point line, sinking 35.9 percent of his three-pointers and 41.3 percent from the field.

He set a career-high against Baylor on March 2, scoring 26 points in 31 minutes as the No. 6 Mountaineers fell to the third-ranked and eventual national champion Bears, 94-89 in overtime at the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia unofficially tips its season off on Friday with the Gold-Blue Debut at the WVU Coliseum, with the regular season set to begin on Nov. 9 at home against Oakland.

Here are the Big 12’s full preseason awards:

Preseason Player of the Year

Remy Martin, Kansas, G, 6-0, 175, Sr., Burbank, Calif.



Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Marcus Carr, Texas, G, 6-2, 195, Sr., Toronto, Ontario, Canada



Preseason Freshman of the Year

Kendall Brown, Baylor, G/F, 6-8, 205, Cottage Grove, Minn.



Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Matthew Mayer, Baylor, G/F, 6-9, 225, Sr., Austin, Texas/Westlake

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, G, 6-5, 215, Sr., Kansas City, Mo./Oak Park

Remy Martin, Kansas, G, 6-0, 175, Sr., Burbank, Calif /Sierra Canyon/Arizona State

David McCormack, Kansas, F, 6-10, 250, Sr., Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy

Marcus Carr, Texas, G, 6-2, 195, Sr., Toronto, Ontario, Canada/Montverde Acad./Pittsburgh/Minnesota

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech, G, 6-6, 215, Jr., Chicago, Ill./Lincoln Park

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.



Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school):

James Akinjo (Baylor), Avery Anderson (Oklahoma State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Andrew Jones (Texas), Tre Mitchell (Texas), Taz Sherman (West Virginia).