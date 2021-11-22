Taz Sherman named Big 12 men’s hoops Player of the Week

Taz Sherman goes for a three in game against Oakland (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Taz Sherman is the first WVU men's basketball player to take home a weekly conference honor this year.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman has been named the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week.

Sherman averaged 20 points and four assists last week, helping West Virginia play to a 2-1 record at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

He tallied a career-high 27 points in the tournament opener against Elon, and then added 21 points against Marquette. The senior guard scored 12 points in WVU’s comeback win over Clemson on Sunday, which clinched third place for the Mountaineers at the event.

Sherman made 15-of-16 shots from the free throw line, and was named to the all-tournament team.

So far this year, Sherman is averaging 19 points per game, leads the Mountaineers in assists (18), and also leads the team with 34 made shots.

This marks the first time this season that Sherman, or any WVU men’s basketball player, has earned a weekly honor from the conference.