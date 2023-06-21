MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) revealed its 2023 bracket on Wednesday, and Best Virginia received its round-one opponent.

Best Virginia will face off against Dubois Dream – a minor league and youth basketball organization based out of DuBois, Pennsylvania – in the first round. The Dream are 0-3 all-time in TBT.

Other teams represented in the West Virginia Regional include Herd That (Marshall), Zoo Crew (Pitt), Dawg Town (Georgetown) and Ram Nation (VCU). Best Virginia is listed as the Regional’s No. 1 seed

TBT is a 64-team, $1 million, winner-take-all basketball tournament headlined by prominent alumni teams from various NCAA schools across the country. This year will mark the tournament’s tenth anniversary.

Best Virginia will serve as one of eight TBT regional hosts in July at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The West Virginia Regional is slated for July 25-30.

Kevin Jones, last year’s leading scorer for Best Virginia, will be returning for his fourth summer playing for the team. Nathan Adrian also returns to the Best Virginia roster after most recently playing for the team in 2021.

This year will mark the third summer that Best Virginia has hosted a TBT regional, but the first time in Wheeling. Last year, Best Virginia advanced all the way to the TBT semifinals, the furthest they’ve advanced in their three previous years competing in TBT.