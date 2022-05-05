MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are back at home for the weekend as they get set to host the Texas Longhorns.

Mountaineer bats catch fire before hosting No. 10 Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three-game tilt:

Texas at West Virginia series information

Dates: May 6 to 8

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia

WVU record: 27-16 (9-6 Big 12)

WVU’s home record: 12-4 (4-2 Big 12)

Texas’s record: 32-16 (9-9 Big 12)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 15-11

Last meeting: West Virginia won two out of five in 2021, including a win and a loss in the Big 12 Tournament

Game one — Friday, May 6

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (2-4, 5.27 ERA)

Texas probable starter: RHP Pete Hansen (7-1, 3.20 ERA)

WVU’s Friday record: 8-4

Game two — Saturday, May 7

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Texas probable starter: TBA

WVU’s Saturday record: 6-5

Note: First 500 fans in attendance will receive an Alek Manoah bobblehead

Game three — Sunday, May 8

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Texas probable starter: TBA

WVU Sunday record: 5-3

UT at WVU series preview

The Mountaineers got back on the winning track in their last weekend series, taking two games from the Kansas Jayhawks on the road. They did it uncharacteristically, as well, knocking 10 home runs to bring the team’s season total to 39.

This weekend’s opponent knows a thing or two about hitting the long ball. Texas leads the Big 12 with 37 dingers (far outpacing the second-best team, Texas Tech, who has 71) while leading the league with a .316 combined batting average. The Texas offense is led by Ivan Melendez, who leads the country with a 1.447 OPS, which includes a slugging percentage of .906. He has also hit 22 homers on the season, which is good for second in the country.

Still, the Longhorns have struggled through the Big 12 Conference. Texas is a game and a half behind WVU with a 9-9 record, putting it sixth in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns took a massive hit in its last Big 12 series, taking a sweep at home from Oklahoma State that knocked them out of the national polls.

WVU has manufactured runs with its work on the base paths, stealing 139 bases so far this season. 31 of which have come in conference play. The Mountaineers might meet their match in Texas, who has caught its opponents stealing 40 percent of the time, the best mark in the league.

Uncertainty looms on the pitcher’s mound for both teams. Friday’s projected starters have already been announced, but the Saturday and Sunday arms have not, which could signal a change for either squad in games two and three. For WVU, Ben Hampton has been the most steady arm throughout the season, but he has struggled in his last two starts to get pulled before the third inning. Zach Bravo has also struggled in his Sunday spot, allowing 12 runs in just 8.1 innings over his last three outings.