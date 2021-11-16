Texas at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia football returns to Morgantown on Saturday. as they prepare to face the Texas Longhorns. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

Texas at West Virginia game information

Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Time: Noon ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Television: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Favorite: West Virginia by 2.5 (via OddsShark consensus)

Last meeting: Texas 17, West Virginia 13 at the Longhorns’ Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

All-time series: Even at 5-5 (Texas has won two straight)

Match-up preview:

Two teams converge in Morgantown after each earned a disappointing loss on Saturday.

In fact, this is a must-win for both teams, each of which sits two games out of bowl eligibility with as many games to go.

West Virginia took a tough road 34-17 loss to Kansas State for the Mountaineers’ second straight loss. The Mountaineers have now suffered a pair of losses after two big wins after their bye week as they struggle to once again find a groove on the offensive side of the ball.

Texas, however, may have taken the most disappointing loss of the college football board on Saturday as its exit from the Big 12 Conference hasn’t quite gone as planned. The Longhorns hosted Kansas — a team that hadn’t won a road game in the Big 12 in 13 seasons — and fell 57-56 in an overtime thriller.

With bowl eligibility in the balance for both squads, it’s safe to say urgency will likely be at its peak on either sideline.