MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is back in the Mountain State for a home game when it hosts Texas Tech.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Texas Tech at West Virginia game information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 16-5 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia defeated TTU 73-62 in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 23, 2022

TTU at WVU women’s basketball matchup preview

West Virginia’s hot streak came to an end after a second-half collapse against Kansas on Wednesday in which the Jayhawks outscored the Mountaineers by 33 points in the last two quarters.

Dawn Plitzuweit hopes to turn that defeat into a learning point that will manifest a win against Texas Tech to climb back to a winning Big 12 record.

The Red Raiders are coming off an upset of Texas, demonstrating the tough nature of this year’s Big 12 Conference. Their high bit of form has been powered by star scorer Bre’Amber Scott, who has averaged 27 points over the last four games.