Texas Tech University announced the suspension of men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams on Sunday. According to a release from the university, the suspension has been handed down “in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week.”

West Virginia is slated to take on Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the release from Texas Tech, Red Raider Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident that is said to have occurred between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team on Friday. In the release, Hocutt states that Adams “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents and slaves serving their masters.”

According to the release, Adams is said to have apologized to the team, according to the release.

After learning of the incident, Hocutt reprimanded Admas and then suspended the head coach, effective immediately, while the matter is further investigated.

National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reports that Texas Tech is also investigating an incident from earlier this season in which Adams reportedly spit on a player. That incident was not referenced in Texas Tech’s statement Sunday.

It is currently unknown if Adams will coach against the Mountaineers Wednesday night.

West Virginia and Texas Tech split the regular season series, with each team winning on the other’s home court.