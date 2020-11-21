The 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special

Basketball season is right around the corner, and the Blue and Gold Nation Team is preparing with a Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special. Co-Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell discuss both WVU men’s and women’s hoops teams to preview the 2020-21 season. Preview the upcoming season with Coach Bob Huggins, Coach Mike Carey and more in the 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special.

Opening the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason by going into the Coaches Corner with Anjelica and Coach Bob Huggins. Anjelica and Coach Huggins discuss the Mountaineers’ 2019-2020 season abruptly ending due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Huggins touches on how his team is preparing for the season, and players on his squad to look out for this season. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, presented by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica preview the 2020-21 WVU men’s basketball season, they will also take a look back at last year’s campaign before the cancellation of the Big 12 tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nick and Anjelica will also highlight key returners for the Mountaineers and a preview of the first month of the schedule:

WVU men’s basketball analyst Warren Baker joins the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special to discuss his excitement for a new basketball season. “Bake” discusses how he thinks the team will be better at shooting this season and how he thinks this might be the best hoops team since the Final Four team:

Miles “Deuce” McBride joins the program to discuss the mindset of this WVU basketball team. The sophomore guard touches on the competitiveness within the team during practice and the improvements made since last season:

Switching gears to talk WVU women’s basketball with head coach Mike Carey. Carey discusses his early impressions of his ball club. Coach Carey also touches on some key players for this Mountaineer women’s hoops team:

Nick and Anjelica return to the Mountaineer GameDay studio to discuss more in depth of the 2020-21 WVU women’s basketball team. They highlight key players including Kari Niblack, Madisen Smith and Kysre Gondrezick. They will also take a closer look at the first set of games coming up for the Mountaineers:

WVU Women’s Basketball Radio Analyst joins the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special to discuss this women’s basketball team. Zangrilli also discusses Kysre Gondrezick and the changes she’s made to improve her game this season:

WVU junior forward Kari Niblack joins the program to discuss the upcoming women’s basektball season, her contribution to this team, the mentality of Coach Carey’s team. Niblack also touches on some newcomers for the Mountaineers, specifically Jayla Hemingway:

Nick and Anjelica close out the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special with their keys to the season, and some exciting news from the Gold and Blue Nation Team: