The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is sold out

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU-Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Sept. 18 is officially sold out.

Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-VT matchup are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.



The Sept. 18 matchup is a Gold Rush, presented by Diversified Energy, and all fans are encouraged to wear gold. Coca-Cola will be providing gold rally towels to fans at the gates. This will be the first Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy in Morgantown since 2005.



West Virginia University will also hold its 30th annual WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction this Saturday prior to the WVU-Virginia Tech football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

Single-game tickets for WVU’s remaining home games against Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase the best available seats at Milan Puskar Stadium.