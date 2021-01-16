The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 2

The Mountaineers may not be playing this weekend, but the Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you another edition of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley are bringing you the latest on Mountaineer hoops and more.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Huggins and Tony Caridi look back on the last-second loss against No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns’ Andrew Jones hit a last-second three-point shot to seal the deal for Texas and come out with a victory. Coach Huggins and Tony also touch on the schedule update for the Mountaineers. Baylor (Jan. 12), TCU (Jan. 16) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 19) have been postponed due to the Mountaineers being unable to meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss the latest news regarding Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure from the WVU hoops program and a recap of WVU’s showdown with Texas. Nick and Anjelica will also take a look back at WVU women’s basketballs’ back-to-back wins, including an emotional performance from Sr. Kysre Gondrezick against Texas. Ksyre’s 24 point performance comes just two days after the sudden passing of her father. They will also take a closer look at the Big 12 Conference standings and what Big 12 teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll:

WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison joins the program to chat with Tony Caridi on how WVU is playing so far this season. Harrison also gives his evaluation on Jr. guard Kedrian Johnson, and his contribution to Bob Huggins’s squad this season:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker joins to give his thoughts on the WVU hoops team, and their last-second loss against the Longhorns. Bake also gives thoughts on the WVU women’s basketball 92-58 win over then ranked No. 17 ranked Texas and Gondrezick’s strong performance against Texas:

WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey chats with Anjelica on how his team is performing this season. Carey gives his analysis on how his team played against ranked Texas and Kysre’s emotional performance. Coach Carey also gives his keys on how the Mountaineers can prevent less turnovers in the future:

Nick and Anjelica give their keys to the season so far in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game. See what players have been essentials to the Mountaineers success, and what can be improved moving forward:

The Wolfman is back to highlight some key players for the Mountaineers in the matchup against Texas in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss how the Mountaineers have been in “time out” with their program being on pause due to COVID-19 concerns within the WVU hoops program. Tony and Coach Huggins also touch on how COVID-19 has affected other Big 12 Conference programs, and the questions of what could happen with scheduling within these postponed games. Coach Huggins also touches on how the Mountaineers need to get healthy, stay healthy and make shots when needed in order to succeed. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: