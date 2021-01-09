The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 1

It’s time for another season of The Bob Huggins Show, and the Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you a jam-packed episode. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will be bringing you the latest on WVU hoops as they preview for Saturday’s matchup against Texas.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Bob Huggins discuss WVU’s 1-1 road series beginning with a loss at Oklahoma, then a thrilling bounce-back win at Oklahoma State. Coach Bob Huggins gets candid about the recent departure of So. star forward Oscar Tshiebwe and the loss of Fr. Isaiah Cottrell, due to an achilles injury. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone, Nick and Anjelica will recap last week’s road series in Oklahoma, and recent roster changes for the Mountaineers. They’ll also flash back to last year’s play against Texas and relive a memorable Spencer Macke moment that swept the nation and take a closer look at Big 12 Conference schools rankings in the AP Top 25:

Senior guard Taz Sherman joins for an exclusive interview to discuss the team’s mentality, and his combined 39 point contribution for the Mountaineers in the last two games. Sherman will also touch on fellow guard Kedrian Johnson’s impact for the Mountaineers in the past few games.

Our WVU hoops expert Warren Baker breaks down the Mountaineer’s road play last weekend. He will also touch on how he was apart of a legendary WVU comeback against the Syracuse Orange men in 1975. Find out what homework Bake has assigned to Bob Huggins and crew to take down No. 4 Texas at the Coliseum:

Anjelica chats with the head coach of the WVU Women’s Basketball team Mike Carey. Coach Carey will be joining each week to give an update on his squad. Coach Carey discusses playing Texas this weekend at the Coliseum and what his team needs to do in order to pull off a win over the Longhorns:

Nick and Anjelica will give their keys for men’s hoops in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game. From getting Derek Culver going and playing stronger defense, see what Nick and Anjelica had to give as their keys to ensure a Mountaineer victory:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back, but he’s breaking down hoops. That’s right! The Wolf’s Den, presented by Little General is coming to The Bob Huggins Show. See what players The Wolfman is highlighting this week, and the big plays they’ve made earlier in the season:

Coach Huggins and Tony are back for the second Coaches Corner, this time they will talk preparations for play against Shaka Smart’s No. 4 ranked Texas team. Coach Huggins will discuss personnel for the Longhorns and how his team will be prepared for a strong defensive unit from Texas. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: