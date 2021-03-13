The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 10

We’re taking a look back at a wild and wonderful season for WVU hoops in this week’s edition of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU hoops as they prepare for March Madness.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Huggins look back at the 85-80 WVU loss in the regular season finale against Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Coach Huggins discusses what went wrong for the Mountaineers in that clash with the Cowboys. Coach Huggins will also take a look back at the Mountaineers play thoughout the regular season, and what needs to be improved before they enter postseason play. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica bring you their key plays of the regular season in the Encova Coaches Corner, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker brings you his analysis of Bob Huggins’s ball club throughout the regular season. See what insight he has to offer before the Mountaineers embark on postseason play:

WVU women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey joins the program to discuss his squads’ play as they begin their journey to the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Coach Carey discusses what his team needs to improve on before they enter at the No. 2 in the Tournament:

WVU Athletic Director and 2021 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year Shane Lyons joins the program to discuss the national recognition he received earlier in the week. Lyons will also discuss a year in sports in the middle of the pandemic:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown of the Mountaineers and unveil his 2021 Wolf’s Den most valuable players this year in a brand new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Tony and Coach Huggins rejoin to discuss x’s and o’s of the game. Coach Huggins will also personnel needs for the Mountaineers. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica recap the Mountaineer’s 72-69 loss in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Hear from Coach Huggins, Taz Sherman and Miles “Deuce” McBride on the outcome of that game and what’s next for the Mountaineers: