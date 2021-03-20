The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 11

The Mountaineers’ stay in Kansas City was cut short due to the quarterfinal loss in the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma State. We’re breaking down that loss and the WVU women’s Big 12 Tournament finals run in a brand-new edition of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU hoops as they continue their path to the postseason/

Nick and Anjelica welcome you in as it’s time to go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica breakdown WVU’s short-lived run in the Big 12 Tournament with the 72-69 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They will also take a look at the rest of the tournament, including the Texas Longhorns being crowned the 2021 Big 12 Champions and the champions of the Big 12 tournament in the past five seasons:

Hear what the head coach himself had to say after the tough loss in the Big 12 Tournament inside the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Hear the thoughts from Taz Sherman and Miles “Deuce” McBride on what went wrong for the Mountaineers in that quarterfinal loss:

Tony Caridi joins the program, but this time on the other side of the two-box. Tony gives his take on WVU hoops throughout the season, and what they need to do in order to make a post season run and learn from their losses. Tony will also give his thoughts on the most valuable and improved players throughout the season:

Warren Baker is back to bring you his thoughts on the Mountaineers and keys to the post season in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

WVU Vice President and Executive Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh joins the program to give a breakdown of a year in college athletics throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marsh will also give his thoughts on the NCAA’s steps on keeping teams safe in the bubble during March Madness and an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of West Virginia:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown of the Mountaineers in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores:

Anjelica checks in with WVU women’s basketball junior forward Kari Niblack to discuss her teams’ long run to the Big 12 finals, ultimately falling to the Baylor Bears. Niblack also gives her thoughts on what her team needs to clean up on in order to make a run in the NCAA Tournament:

Nick and Anjelica rejoin to breakdown the WVU women’s run in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Nick and Anjelica take a closer look at the Mountaineers wins against Kansas State and Oklahoma State, as well as the finals loss to Baylor Bears. They will also take a look at the 2021 Big 12 Tournament All-Tournament Team, which featured WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick. All this and more as Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone: