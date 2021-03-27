The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 12 – Season Finale

It’s time to tie a bow on the 2020-21 men’s basketball season with the season finale of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things WVU hoops, and look back at WVU’s run in the NCAA Tournament.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Anjelica chats with head coach Bob Huggins on WVU men’s hoops run in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Huggins discusses what went wrong for the Mountaineers as they fell to the 11th seed Syracuse Orange in the round of 32. Coach Huggins also touches on some roster changes for the Mountaineers including: Jordan McCabe entering his name into the transfer portal and Sean McNeil testing the NBA draft waters. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone to look back at WVU men’s hoops run in the NCAA Tournament. They will also breakdown some roster changes for the Mountaineers including: juniors Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. entering their names into the transfer portal and Sean McNeil testing the NCAA draft:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker joins us one last time for the 2020-21 season to give his keys to the postseason in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

After clinching 84-67 win over Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament marked another career milestone for Coach Bob Huggins. Huggins earned his career 900th win and Gold and Blue Nation and a few other had messages to congratulate The Bear:

Nick and Anjelica will once again go ‘Eer to ‘Eer to break down the WVU women’s basketball teams’ run in the NCAA Tournament:

Nick and Anjelica look back at some of the top moments from the 2020-21 WVU men’s basketball season. From being crowned the Crossover Classic champions to earning 900 career wins, see moments Gold and Blue Nation highlighted from this season:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley gives his final thoughts for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores:

Coach Huggins rejoins for one last time this season to give his final thoughts on the 2020-21 men’s basketball season. Coach Huggins discusses the future for WVU basketball and his plans for the off season. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: