The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
WV Outdoors
Top Stories
How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?
Hawkins nets 18 points in Flying Eagles’ OT win over Buccaneers
Video
Could treatment get rid of peanut allergies in kids?
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 21
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Stories of the Week: January 16 through January 22
Top Stories
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 21
Space debris threatens future space economy, says WVU researcher
Fairmont utility manager retires after 28 years
Video
Lewis County High School wins $2,500 in ‘No School Spirits’ PSA contest
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Snowy scenes in north-central West Virginia
Gallery
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
About BestReviews
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 22, 2022 / 11:53 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2022 / 11:55 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
LIVE GAME LOG: WVU hoops (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) at No. 18 Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2 Big 12)
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3
Video
WVU men’s basketball looks to snap skid at No. 18 Texas Tech
Video
This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of WVU vs. No. 18 Texas Tech
Mountaineer GameDay exclusive with Graham Harrell debuts Saturday morning
WVU swimming and diving plays host to Iowa State and Villanova
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews clash with No. 18 Texas Tech
Video
Daily Mountaineer Minute 1.21.22 Morning
Video
WVU hoops at No. 18 Texas Tech: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
WVU gymnastics opens home and conference slates against No. 6 Denver
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?
COVID restrictions push more than 1,000 WV hospital workers out of work Friday
WVU hoops at No. 18 Texas Tech: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
Stories of the Week: January 16 through January 22
Fairmont Senior girls hoops team holds “Bear Toss” for WVU Medicine Children’s
Video
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Road Patrol: Poplar Island Road
Video
Marine killed in NC accident confirmed to be from Preston County