The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3

(NEXSTAR) – Most of us stopped wiping down our groceries and disinfecting all our possessions much earlier in the pandemic, when we learned the real risk of COVID-19 transmission was in the air. Does the arrival of the omicron variant change that calculus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory transmission is still the primary concern. "It is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low," the agency says.