The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3

The Mountianeers are back in actions headed to the Little Apple to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Before action begins in Manhattan, catch up on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things Mountaineer hoops and more.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Huggins discuss the two week pause in the WVU hoops program due to COVID-19 issues within the program. Coach Huggins touches on the unknown answers for what’s next for the WVU hoops team, as well as the Big 12 Conference rescheduling of games. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica discuss the pause in play the WVU hoops program. Three of WVU’s matches were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer team. Nick and Anjelica will also look back at some of Mike Carey’s team win this past week, giving them six straight victories in Big 12 Conference play. Nick will take a closer look at other Big 12 schools for men’s hoops and rescheduling for those teams, as well as the AP Top 25 poll:

WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker drops by the program to give you his insight on Bob Huggins’s crew. Bake also gives his keys to how the Mountaineers can pull off a win on the road in Manhattan:

KSNT sports director Pete Francis chats with Anjelica on this year’s K-State basketball team. Pete gives his insight on some key players for the Wildcats, as well as his initial thoughts on the team:

WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey drops by to give his thoughts on his squad, and their win over Oklahoma State. Coach Carey also discusses the growth in junior guard Jasmine Carson:

Nick and Anjelica are back to bring you their keys to a win over the Wildcats in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is joined by President and Co-Owner of Little General Stores for this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. Wolfman and Darby discuss the upcoming Bob Huggins Fish Fry and what to expect from the virtual event:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss how the Mountaineers will prepare to face K-State on the road in Manhattan. Coach Huggins touches on the talent that K-State has and what his squad will need to do in order to contain them. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: