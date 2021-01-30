The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 4

The Mountaineers are set to take the Coliseum court this weekend in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Florida. Before tipoff at 2:00, catch up on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things Mountaineer hoops and look ahead to the matchup against the Gators.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Huggins look back on the dominating 69-47 win against Kansas State. Coach Huggins and Tony will also touch on the Mountaineer win against Texas Tech that came in the final few seconds of the game, thanks to Miles “Deuce” McBride. Coach Huggins touches on what he liked about both wins, and what improvements can be made within the team. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They recap both wins for the Mountaineers men’s hoops team, as well as a win on the road for the WVU women’s hoops team this week. They will also take a closer look at what Big 12 Conference schools have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll for both men’s and women’s basketball and touch on the news that was released last week about limited fan capacity in the Coliseum for the matchup against Florida:

The hero from Big Monday’s game against Texas Tech joins The Bob Huggins Show, it’s Miles “Deuce” McBride. Deuce chats with Anjelica on his game-winning shot that put the Mountaineers ahead of the Red Raiders in the final seconds of the game. Deuce also touches on the excitement for fans to be back in the Coliseum and the challenges he and his teammates face to prepare for the Gators to enter Morgantown:

GatorBait Magazine reporter Kassidy Hill drops by to discuss this year’s Florida basketball team. Hill gives her insight on some key players for Mike White’s team and what players the Gators need to look out for on the Mountaineers:

Warren Baker is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers. Bake looks back at the resilient win against Texas Tech after being down as many as 12 points. Bake touches on Deuce McBride being the “glue” for Bob Huggins’s ball club. Bake will also assign his homework for the Mountaineers as they prepare for a difficult stretch in the season:

Nick and Anjelica rejoin to bring you their keys to a win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley joins the program to bring you another edition of The Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General. See what players Wolfman is highlighting this week from the play against Texas Tech:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss Saturday’s matchup agains the Florida Gators. Coach Huggins touches on Florida’s style of play and how the Mountaineers will need to matchup. Coach Huggins also discusses where his team is mentality and how they’re working on getting back in shape after their hiatus due to COVID-19 issues. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: