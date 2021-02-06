The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 5

The Mountaineers return to the court this afternoon to look for a revenge win over the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks. Before tip-off at 2:00, preview today’s clash with a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU men’s hoops and more.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the 1-1 week for the Mountianeers. Coach Huggins looks back at the Mountaineer’s loss against the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the bounce-back win three days later at Iowa State. Coach Huggins also touches on his thoughts on how his team can improve before Kansas enters Morgantown. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They recap the Mountaineers’ recent games against Florida and Iowa State. They also take a look back at WVU women’s hoop recent win, that has earned them nine-straight victories, eight-straight in league play. Nick will also take a closer look at what Big 12 Conference men’s hoops teams have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll. Nick and Anjelica will also give their thoughts on fans being back in the Coliseum stands and the recent announcement of adding 500 more fans:

WVU Associate Athletic Director April Messerly joins the program to discuss fans being back in the Coliseum stands to cheer on the Mountaineers. Messerly touches on the recent decision to up fan attendance and how the number of fans can increase if the WVU COVID-19 policies are followed:

WVU women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey is back to breakdown his squad with Anjelica. Coach Carey touches on his team’s win streak and how he thinks they can keep it up. Coach Carey will also give his thoughts on how his team can improve for the upcoming conference contests:

Nick and Anjelica return to give their weekly keys to how the Mountaineers can pull off a revenge victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker drops by to give his weekly insight on Bob Huggins’s ball club. Bake also give his keys to how the Mountaineers can defeat the No. 23 Jayhawks. Find out what homework Bake has assigned to Mountaineers to ensure that conference victory:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his weekly breakdown of the Mountaineers in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. See what high-action plays Wolfman is highlighting this week:

In the second Coach Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony preview today’s matchup with Kansas. Coach Huggins touches on what happened when the Mountaineers faced Kansas earlier in the season, and how they can improve from the first meeting with Kansas. Coach Huggins will also touch on the upcoming virtual Bob Huggins Fish Fry coming up on February 26: