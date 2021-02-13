The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 6

The Mountaineers are looking for revenge win at home against the Oklahoma Sooners, but before the Mountaineers take the Coliseum court catch up on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Bob Huggins and his ball club.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony Caridi and Coach Huggins look back at two wins for the Mountaineers over ranked opponents. WVU earned a win over then-ranked No. 23 Kansas and swept No. 7 Texas Tech. Coach Huggins touches on what he thought of his team’s play and what improvements can be made before Oklahoma enters Morgantown. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica break down the two wins for the men’s hoops team and some accomplishments made by Miles McBride in the game against Kansas. Anjelica looks back at WVU women’s basketball wins against Texas and Kansas, earning them eleven straight wins. Nick will take a closer look at what Big 12 Conference schools have earned themselves a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll for both men’s and women’s hoops. They also discuss the recent news of 2,800 fans allowed in the Coliseum for the contest against Oklahoma:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring. You his insight on the WVU hoops team. He confirms a story told by Coach Huggins about WVU hoops great Levi Phillips. Bake gives his keys to how the Mountaineers can pull off a revenge win over the Sooners and what homework he has assigned for the Mountaineers:

WVU women’s hoops head coach Mike Carey drops by to discuss his team’s winning streak and how he plans to keep that streak alive. Coach Carey also touches on what improvements can be made within his team to ensure the win streak alive:

Head coach Bob Huggins and Tony Caridi rejoin to discuss the upcoming Fish Fry on Feb. 26. This year the Fish Fry will be a little different, it will be held virtually. All proceeds of the Fish Fry will go towards the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment and Remember the Miners. Coach Huggins will discuss how you can get involved in this year’s Fish Fry and what to expect out of this year:

Nick and Anjelica bring you their weekly keys to a Mountaineer victory over the Sooners in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown on the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss what went wrong in the first contest against the Oklahoma Sooners. Coach Huggins touches on what player for Oklahoma his team will need to contain in order to pull off a win. Coach Huggins will also discuss how the Mountaineers need to improve the mistakes they made from their first time meeting with Oklahoma to win. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: