The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 7

The Mountaineers start their three game road tour in the state of Texas starting off in Austin today facing the Texas Longhorns. Before tipoff at 3:00 in the Lone Star State, catch up on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU hoops and recent schedule changes for both men’s and women’s teams.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Huggins break down the one-point double overtime loss against the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners. Coach Huggins touches on what improvements need to be made before the Mountaineers head to Texas. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica break down the loss for both WVU men’s and women’s teams against Oklahoma. They also discuss the recent schedule changes for both teams. Nick and Anjelica will also take a closer look at Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25 poll and the NCAA Top 16 preview for both men’s and women’s hoops:

WVU sharp shooter Sean McNeil joins the program to discuss his role on this Mountaineer basketball team. McNeil also discusses what he thinks is his signature move, and how his team is looking to stay focused the rest of the season heading into tournament play:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you his insight on Bob Huggins’s ball club. Bake will also bring you his weekly keys to a Mountaineer win on the road:

WVU women’s basketball guard Kirsten “KK” Deans joins the show to discuss her impact in her sophomore campaign for the Mountaineers. KK also discusses the Mountaineers focus on finishing the season strong heading into tournament play. KK also discusses what it’s like playing for head coach Mike Carey who was recently named to the Naismith Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year late season watch list:

Nick and Anjelica rejoin to bring you their weekly keys to a win in Austin in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his weekly breakdown of the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the trials of getting the Mountaineers to Texas this weekend. Coach Huggins discusses what improvements the Mountaineers need to make in order to get the bounce back win against the Longhorns on the road. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: