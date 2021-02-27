The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 8

After a week of scheduling changes for WVU, the Mountaineers are set to take the Coliseum court as they prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Before the Mountaineers and the Cats tipoff at 4:00, catch up on the latest on WVU hoops with a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you up to speed on all thing WVU basketball and how the Mountaineers will finish their regular season before entering tournament play.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Huggins look back at a heart stopping 84-82 Mountaineer victory over the then-ranked No. 12 Texas Longhorns. They will also look back at another win that came three days later in Fort Worth against TCU. Coach Huggins will touch on what he liked out of both matchups and what can be improved on before Kansas State enters Morgantown. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick looks back at the 2-0 road clashes against Texas and TCU. Anjelica recaps a senior day victory for senior standout Kysre Gondrezick and WVU women’s basketball over TCU, as well as the 85-68 Mountaineer loss in Ames against Iowa State. They also discuss what postseason tournament play might look like this year as The Big 12 Tournament and March Madness creep up on the calendar:

Nick and Anjelica rejoin to take a closer look at the remaining games for both WVU men’s and women’s hoops. After a few scheduling changes made this week, Nick and Anjelica will break down all those changes. They will also take a closer look at where WVU and other Big 12 Conference teams have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker drops by to bring you his weekly analysis on Bob Huggins’s ball club. Bake will also bring you his keys to another Mountaineer victory over the Kansas State Wildcats:

WVU women’s basketball redshirt senior standout Kysre Gondrezick joins the program to discuss her team’s success this season, overcoming adversity and what has made her the star player she is this season. Gondrezick credits her team in all of the success and how they plan to stay focused with tournament play coming up soon:

Nick and Anjelica bring you their weekly keys to a Mountaineer win at home in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game. From finishing out games strong to improving defense, find out what Nick and Anjelica think could help the Mountaineers pull off a sweep over the Cats:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his weekly breakdown on the Mountaineers in another edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. See Wolf highlight some of the best plays from the Mountaineers most recent victory over TCU:

In the second Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins preview Saturday’s clash against Kansas State. Coach Huggins touches on personnel for the Wildcats including lone senior Mike McGuirl. The Mountaineers will also have to contain K-State sharpshooter Nijel Pack, who missed the first meeting with the Mountaineers due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Coach Huggins will also touch on improvements that need to be made within his team, and how they’re looking to finish the regular season out strong before entering tournament play. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: