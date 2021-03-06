The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 9

The Mountaineers are getting ready to cap regular season play this afternoon against Oklahoma State at the Coliseum and looking to earn Bob Huggins his 900th win as a head coach. Before tipoff begins at 2:00, catch up on all things WVU hoops in a brand-new edition of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things Bob Huggins and crew as they wrap up regular season play and head towards tournament play.

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins look back on the 1-1 week against Kansas State and Baylor. WVU dominated the Wildcats 65-43. A few days later the Mountaineers faced No. 2 Baylor in their only meeting of the season. The Mountaineers fell to the Bears 94-89 in overtime. Coach Huggins touches on what he liked out of both games and what the Mountaineers will need to improve on before the Cowboys enter the Coliseum. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica break down play for both WVU men’s and women’s hoops. They will also take a closer look at what Big 12 Conference teams have earned a spot in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. They also take a look at early projection seeding for March Madness and what Big 12 school have projected seedings:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker joins for his weekly analysis on Bob Huggins’s ball club. Bake gives his keys to another Mountaineer victory. Bake will also give his thoughts on seniors Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien for their senior day this afternoon:

Tony and Coach Huggins rejoin the program to discuss the Bob Huggins Fish Fry that took place last weekend. The event has raised around $500,000 for the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment and Remember the Miners Endowment. Coach Huggins discusses the appeal of the event and what’s to come in the next year for the fish fry:

WVU women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey joins the show to discuss his team’s play. Coach Carey gives an injury update on junior guard Madisen Smith. He’ll also give his thoughts on K.K. Deans’s contribution to the team and how the Mountaineers are looking to finish the regular season strong before entering tournament play:

Nick and Anjelica rejoin to bring you their weekly keys to a Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his weekly breakdown of the Mountaineers in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. See what players Wolfman highlights this week as he breaks down big plays against Baylor:

Anjelica recaps WVU’s 76-67 win against TCU Thursday night. Hear from head coach Bob Huggins and his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ play and a career-high night for Fairmont Native Jalen Bridges: