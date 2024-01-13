The Mountaineers are set to host Texas at the Coliseum for the last time as conference foes.
Here’s what’s in store for this week’s episode of The Josh Eilert Show:
- WVU men’s basketball assistant coach and former Mountaineer player Jordan McCabe sits down with Anjelica Trinone about his short journey from player to coach.
- A look back at WVU’s biggest wins over Texas at the Coliseum.
- Ryan Decker and Warren Baker discuss the Mountaineers’ biggest keys heading into the Texas game.
- We talk with Mountaineer guard JJ Quinerly ahead of the WVU women’s basketball team’s first-ever Big 12 matchup with UCF.
- Tony Caridi sits down with Josh Eilert as West Virginia takes on the Longhorns.
Catch The Josh Eilert Show every weekend on SportsNet Pittsburgh and at 9 a.m. every Saturday on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield).