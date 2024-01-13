The Mountaineers are set to host Texas at the Coliseum for the last time as conference foes.

Here’s what’s in store for this week’s episode of The Josh Eilert Show:

WVU men’s basketball assistant coach and former Mountaineer player Jordan McCabe sits down with Anjelica Trinone about his short journey from player to coach.

A look back at WVU’s biggest wins over Texas at the Coliseum.

Ryan Decker and Warren Baker discuss the Mountaineers’ biggest keys heading into the Texas game.

We talk with Mountaineer guard JJ Quinerly ahead of the WVU women’s basketball team’s first-ever Big 12 matchup with UCF.

Tony Caridi sits down with Josh Eilert as West Virginia takes on the Longhorns.

Catch The Josh Eilert Show every weekend on SportsNet Pittsburgh and at 9 a.m. every Saturday on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield).